Harrow-Balmoral Football Netball Club are set to host a day celebrating the reunion of eight premiership teams on Saturday, July 23 at Balmoral Recreation Reserve.
The Balmoral Bombers premiership sides of 1970, 1971, 1972 and 1974 from the Central Wimmera Lowan Star Football League are the oldest to be celebrated on the night, but they are far from the only ones.
Also being celebrated are the 1980 senior and reserve premiership sides from the West Wimmera League, and the 1990 and 1991 A Grade premiership from the Southwest League.
Harrow-Balmoral committee member Rosemary Langley, who helped organise the event, said the day would be a special day in the club's history.
"We missed a few reunions over COVID years, we kept counting them up and then thought 'let's do them all'!" Langley said.
"We made it into a community day... a super reunion weekend... and it's a good excuse to get together after COVID."
Langley said the netball reunions were especially special.
"A lot of the netball wasn't written down in those days," Langley said.
"We wanted to do something to celebrate them into the historic records."
Before and after the days sport, past and present players will have a chance to mingle.
"We'll watch Harrow-Balmoral play Kalkee, we're really lucky that in both the seniors and A Grade there'll be top matches," Langley said.
"There'll be afternoon tea (at half time), presentations after the game and then we'll head to the Western Hotel for tea, which is were we always used to go after a game."
Langley said the stories some players have will be worth sticking around after the game.
"Especially the 70s players, it's been delightful watching them, the stories they've got," Langley said.
Past coaches Bob Lambert, Jock Elliot and Terry Geddes will also be in attendance on the day.
More than just a reunion of past victories, Langley said the club hoped to offer the whole Harrow-Balmoral community something special.
"If we can get a few local supporters who may have stopped coming to matches to come out, that'd be great," Langley said.
"We just want to have a positive vibe, it's been a rough few years... footy clubs are the heart of communities like ours."
Douglas-Harrow-Miga Lake and Balmoral Football Netball Clubs officially merged ahead of the 1997 season, and have since become one of the most successful clubs in the modern Horsham District League.
The club has won more than 30 premierships across all levels since, meaning there will be reunions for years to come.
While the club has become a powerhouse in the Horsham District League, it's important to remember the club's roots according to Langley.
"We've got a great history now, but we want to make sure our foundation clubs are a part of that," Langley said.
"Next year we'll focus on the Douglas-Harrow-Miga Lake side of the club, and we'll swap each year."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
