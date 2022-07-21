Tigers still unbeaten, Kaniva hold off Nhill | Hockey R10

The leading two teams in each of the three Wimmera Hockey Association competitions registered wins in round ten on the weekend, but there is still plenty of interest in the jostle for position as the finals approach.
The Yanac Tigers-Horsham Hurricanes match was fast and free-flowing right from the first hit, a pace maintained until the final whistle. Yanac got the jump when Brad Alexander scored thirteen minutes into the first quarter, but the Hurricanes were up to the challenge and equalised early in the second when Traiyth Leffler converted a penalty corner.
A goal to Shaun Alexander saw Yanac go into halftime with the advantage, which they built on with another two goals off Brad Alexander's stick in the third quarter; a field goal early after play resumed and a converted penalty stroke. Tom Batchelor clawed one back for Horsham before the last break to have the margin back at just one goal with a quarter to play.
The final quarter was keenly contested, but both defences held firm, and the game ended with the Tigers preserving their unbeaten run, but the Hurricanes were far from disgraced and will have gained much confidence from their performance.
The Kaniva Cobras remain in second place on the ladder after Jordan Clark scored twice and Blake Miller once to establish their three-goal winning margin over the Nhill Rangers, who now cannot make the finals. The third Open division match did not go ahead as the Dimboola Burras could not field a team and forfeited to the Warrack Hoops.
In the women's competition, Kaniva held their place at the top of the Women's ladder after Querida Pearse and Haley Pearse both scored in the first half to set up their defeat of the Nhill Thunderbirds. The 'Birds' defence held firm in the second half, including successfully defending a penalty stroke, which kept the final margin at two goals. Nhill remains in fourth place but still could use a win or two to put their place in the finals beyond doubt.
Mikayla Farmers scored two goals, and Susan Hedt one to ensure Yanac stayed within striking distance of the top of the ladder by defeating the Horsham Jets, which has set up a captivating encounter next weekend when the top two teams meet, with the competition lead on the line.
The two leading teams in the Under 16 competition also enjoyed wins, with the Yanac Warriors winning their eighth game in as many outings this season when they played the Horsham Bombers, and the Nhill Leopards have taken a firm grip on second place after a win over the Kaniva Raiders.
