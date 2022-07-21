Tigers still unbeaten, Kaniva hold off Nhill | Hockey R10

In the women's competition, Kaniva held their place at the top of the Women's ladder after Querida Pearse and Haley Pearse both scored in the first half to set up their defeat of the Nhill Thunderbirds. The 'Birds' defence held firm in the second half, including successfully defending a penalty stroke, which kept the final margin at two goals. Nhill remains in fourth place but still could use a win or two to put their place in the finals beyond doubt.