Dimboola service station suddenly closes doors

Dimboola has one less service station after the closure of its Endeavour Petroleum, known as Warner's Service Station on 163 Lloyd Street.
The Endeavour group's marketing manager Ross Gilberthorpe said the company was recently made aware of the service station's operator, Bhavani Fuels Pty Ltd, intention to cease operations at the site.
"Endeavour Petroleum has a branding agreement with Bhavani Fuels Pty Ltd, the current operator at the Endeavour Dimboola service station. We have recently been notified that Bhavani Fuels Pty Ltd has given notice to the landlord of their intention to cease operating and leave the site," Mr Gilberthorpe said.
"Endeavour Petroleum is committed to doing everything we can to continue to supply fuel to the residents of Dimboola; we are awaiting confirmation from the landlord as to our ability to continue and will inform the public as soon as we are able."
Bhavani Fuels Pty Ltd lodged cessation of officeholder documents with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on July 19, 2022.
This comes after Endeavor Petroleum expanded to the Wimmera region in 2019.
In 2019, the company acquired four sites in central and western Victoria despite being predominately found in the Gippsland area.
