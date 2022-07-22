The Wimmera Mail-Times

A winter cold strikes once more | A Mum's World

By Yolande Grosser
July 22 2022 - 11:00pm
Our poor old immune systems have been so under utilised in recent years that they are quite out of shape aren't they? I thought mine would be match-fit after overcoming the flu and Covid-19 three months ago, but it only took me until the second week of term to pick-up a head cold. Cough. Sniff. Blow.

