A winter cold strikes once more | A Mum's World

Our poor old immune systems have been so under utilised in recent years that they are quite out of shape aren't they? I thought mine would be match-fit after overcoming the flu and Covid-19 three months ago, but it only took me until the second week of term to pick-up a head cold. Cough. Sniff. Blow.
From 6am until 9.30am I went flat-stick at life as per usual, with only the occasional surprise sneeze breaking my stride. Then all of a sudden, at 9.31am, it felt as though an invisible force hammered a nail into my forehead. In no time at all this same force applied a tight metallic clamp to the base of my skill, punched me in the nose and filled my eyes up with fluid. The attachment of sandpaper to my throat seemed overkill and downright cruel. Sigh. Swallow. Owww!
The cold and flu tablets didn't even touch the sides for the first half a day, so when that headache finally evaporated, I regained my will to live.
All of this drama unfolded while my 80-year-old cancer riddled mother was staying overnight for her weekly two days of chemotherapy in a row. Obviously suffering pain and discomfort, she patiently listened to my irrelevant and detailed stories and didn't once roll her eyes at me...unless I was keeping my distance so well that I couldn't tell. Thanks mum. Sneeze. Sneeze. Blow.
I'm pretty sure laying around eating hot pies, vanilla slice and choc chip cookies is the best way to kill a cold. Although I might have just made that up this very minute because it's exactly what I've been doing and I'm trying to justify my behaviour. It hasn't killed the cold yet, but I'm not giving up that easily! Cough, cough, cough!
I'm definitely in good spirits though and I'm sure my immune system is clever enough to figure this one out quickly and put defences in place. No one else in the house is sick, probably because they've just recovered from whatever they had last week, so we're all kicking goals.
Once again, I'm thrilled to be living in Australia where pharmacies and supermarkets have everything I need...except for tissues. Never mind, I can use toilet paper. Or, ummm. Sniff. Sniff. Sniff.
