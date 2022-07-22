A winter cold strikes once more | A Mum's World

From 6am until 9.30am I went flat-stick at life as per usual, with only the occasional surprise sneeze breaking my stride. Then all of a sudden, at 9.31am, it felt as though an invisible force hammered a nail into my forehead. In no time at all this same force applied a tight metallic clamp to the base of my skill, punched me in the nose and filled my eyes up with fluid. The attachment of sandpaper to my throat seemed overkill and downright cruel. Sigh. Swallow. Owww!