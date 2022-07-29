Friday, July 29
Edenhope
Edenhope Library will host a craft session between 2pm and 4pm. People can learn a variety of craft techniques such as embroidery, knitting and scrapbooking. Individuals interested in learning more about the event can call: 55851302, or visit: https://wrlc-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net.au/event/craftanoon-edenhope/2022-07-29/.
Saturday, July 30
Stawell
Individuals can enjoy a Pacific Islanders Traditional Talent Show, hosted by Stawell Soccer Club, at Stawell Town Hall from 6pm - 11.30pm. The event will offer American-style smoked food from Valhalla BBQs and bar service. Tickets for the event will cost $64.39. For more information people can visit: eventbrite.com.au/e/pacific-islanders-traditional-talent-show-tickets-352486776437.
Saturday, July 30
Horsham
A theatre show that shines a light on issues in the medical profession, will be performed in Horsham this weekend. Grace Under Pressure will be performed at Horsham Town Hall from 7.30 pm - 8.30pm. Tickets for the event will cost between $10 and $20. For more information people can visit: limelightmagazine.com.au/event/grace-under-pressure-3/.
Saturday, July 30
Nhill
Individuals can burn off a sweat at a parkrun event happening at the Nhill Swamp and Wildlife Reserve. The event will begin at 8am and is a free five-kilometre run, jog or walk. People interested in the event can visit: rustbelt.com.au/events-calendar/12-weekly/1114-nhill-parkrun-every-saturday.
Sunday, July 31
Pomonal
Individuals can enjoy a market stall at Pomonal Community Hall from 9am to 1pm. People can buy a variety of things on offers such as antique china, handmade craft items, cut flowers, plants, fresh produce, and baked goods. People interested in the event can visit: facebook.com/pomonalvillagemarket.
Thursday, August 11
Horsham
Sandi Dodd and Col Perkins will be performing at Horsham's RSL at 6.30pm. Tickets for the event will cost $40. People interested in the event can call: 53825912.
Saturday, August 27
Great Western
Wanderlust Glamping will host a glamping event at 36 Cemetery Rd, Great Western that will begin at 2pm. A tent is suitable for two to four people and patrons can camp for two nights or two days. People interested in learning more about the event can visit: wanderlustglamping.com.au/contact-bookings/.
Saturday, August 27
Kaniva
The Commercial Hotel will host a Hypnotic Comedy show at 7.30pm. Come for a night where you will see amazing volunteers demonstrate the power of their unconscious mind in displays of hilarity and mayhem. For more information people can visit: westwimmera.vic.gov.au/Events/Events-Calendar/Hypnosis-Comedy-Show.
Wednesday, August 31
Horsham
The Horsham Harness Racing Club invites the community to its latest race meet at the Horsham Racing Centre from 1pm. Free entry. Enjoy an afternoon with friends at The Trots, no matter the weather. West Side Trackview Lounge, covered grandstand and terrace for your comfort. Jen's canteen with a great range of hot & cold food and beverages.Full TAB service in operation.
Friday, September 23
Halls Gap
Patrons will have the chance to buy and view numerous items such as baked goods, clothing, soaps and candles at a Halls Gap market at The Peaks Precinct from 5pm - 8pm. People interested in the event can visit: facebook.com/events/455378582822219/455378609488883 event_time_id=455378609488883&ref=newsfeed.
