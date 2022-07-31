Numerous groups in the Wimmera have received a Murra Warra Wind Farm one Sustainable Community Grants Funding to promote vital eco-friendly projects in the region.
The financial support promotes social and environmental sustainability initiatives in Horsham Rural City, Hindmarsh and Yarriambiack shires.
Advertisement
The recipients include Horsham PAWS, Dimboola Art Inc, Sunnyside Horsham Sporting Club Ltd.
Read More:
Sunnyside Horsham Sports Club director John Ackland said the club would use its $12,829 grant to update the bowling green lights.
Mr Ackland said the funding was vital to complete the planned construction works, and the funding would allow more individuals to participate in the sport.
"It will allow greater participation in the sport of lawn bowls. The club is very appreciative of the funding, without it we wouldn't be able to complete the project," he said.
"The lights will also allow us to play bowls during the evening, and introduce new people to bowls."
More News:
Dimboola Art Inc. secretary John Nichols said the funding would be used for solar lighting at the Tower Park, Dimboola's soon to be completed Open Community Arts and Reflection Space.
"This will be a sustainable project, with minimal environmental impact. It will allow educational and community events during evenings and early mornings," he said.
Horsham PAWS secretary Kristy Kelly said the funding would allow the group to continue its animal advocacy.
"This generous grant will enable Horsham PAWS to commence our project, 'Pause on PAWS'," she said.
"The project aims to reduce the number of unwanted litters of kittens and cats through desexing in the Horsham and Yarriambiack Shire council areas."
Advertisement
Other News:
Wimmera Development Association project manager Vernetta Taylor said the Fund's Community Grants Steering Group allocated its full complement of funding to large and small projects.
"The fund received applications for 23 projects, which made the evaluation process very challenging," she said.
"The committee is once again pleased to allocate funding to projects that will have immediate and long- lasting benefits for their local communities and the wider region."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.