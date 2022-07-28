Top of the table clash headlines big round | HDFNL R14 preview

In the football, ladder-leaders Rupanyup host Harrow-Balmoral in what's shaping to be the game of the round.
The Southern Roos will be fresh from dispatching third-placed Kalkee, and eager to square the ledger after their loss to the Panthers earlier in the season.
In another game that could decide the makeup of finals, Noradjuha-Quantong head down the Western Highway to face Swifts at North Park.
The fifth-placed Baggies have found a vein of red-hot form and are coming off a big win over Kaniva-Leeor, while the sixth-placed Bombers snuck home against a resurgent Natimuk comeback to win in a thriller.
But with the Bombers just two points ahead of seventh-placed Edenhope-Apsley, a win would help shore up their position with just two rounds remaining after round 14.
Natimuk have a chance to build on the form from their second half against the Bombers when they head to Kalkee.
The Rams showcased the potential in their list, coming from 29-points down to almost snatch a win.
However, the talented Kees will be looking to find form of their own, and rebound from their round 13 loss to the Southern Roos.
Also looking for a rebound are the Tigers, who host ninth-placed Laharum at Pimpinio.
Both sides have had moments of brilliance this season, so the clash looks to be a tantalising one.
Fourth-placed Jeparit-Rainbow host a buoyant Taylors Lake, fresh off their first win of the season.
The Lakers have been competitive for much of the season, and should be extra confident with a win on the board.
However, the Storm are in the process of cementing a spot in the top four and will be a challenge for the Lakers.
Seventh-placed Edenhope-Apsley will run onto the field on Saturday with intent, looking for a way to grab sixth spot.
Their opponents are Kaniva-Leeor who won't be easy to overcome.
In the netball, fourth-placed Edenhope-Apsley and sixth-placed Kaniva-Leeor face off in another game that will decide who makes finals and who misses out.
The Saints are riding high after a strong win over fellow-contenders Jeparit-Rainbow, while Kaniva-Leeor saw off the Baggies.
When the two sides last met, just six points separated them as the Saints won.
Swifts face a challenge against Noradjuha-Quantong, who are sitting pretty in third, one game behind second-placed Laharum.
Elsewhere, Kalkee plays host to Natimuk and Pimpinio hosts Laharum, while Harrow-Balmoral heads to Rupanyup.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
