Horsham Demons Under 18 footballer Paige Glover has capped off a brilliant season by coming runner up in the Western Victorian Female Football League Best and Fairest Award on Friday night.
Playing in 8 games, Glover polled 16 votes to be just pipped at the post by Portland's Jessica Rentsch, who won the tally with 17 votes.
Glover also picked up 3 votes during the senior women's vote count, and was Horsham's best on ground during its grand final loss to Hamilton on Sunday, July 24.
Horsham Demons Under 18 coach Terry Arnel said the result was emblematic of Glover's talent and football development.
"She's been outstanding this year, coming off the back of having a full season with the Rebels, which really progressed her footy," Arnel said.
"She was a standout in our side, and across the league... her progression in the last 12 months has been extraordinary."
Arnel said Glover's success reflected well on the club and the greater opportunities available to girls playing football.
"I've coached her since she was 12... she's had exposure to all the pathways that exist for those girl now.
"Her story is basically the reason the competition has been formed, it just identifies how important it is to have those pathways.
"It's a real achievement that she stayed with it; it's just made it evident for what opportunities exist now for girls to play football, and importantly, play football locally."
Despite the close count, Arnel had nothing but praise for the winner of the Best and Fairest award.
"(Jessica Rentsch) set the standard, she'll be on the TV in the next five years, guaranteed," Arnel said.
"She missed the last four or so games after breaking her leg in a representative game of all things, and still won."
Fellow Horsham Demon Jedah Huf came fifth with 7 votes, followed by Darcie Landrigan in eleventh, (5 votes), Ella Trealor, Madeleine Huggins and Olivia Brilliant (3 votes each), Claudia Tutt, Mijay Jones (2 votes) and Tatiarna Nelson (1 vote).
However, it may be the a while before Glover pulls on the red and blue again, according to the Demons' senior coach Sam Rintoule.
"Unfortunately Paige played her last game in the Horsham colours for the short term period; she's off to uni next year," Rintoule said.
However, Rintoule said the senior side had secured some of the up and coming talent from Horsham's Under 18 side.
"We're lucky enough that Jedah (Huf) has committed to us for next season, which is a massive bonus for us" Rintoule said.
"She's just got potential coming out of her ears, she's an absolutely fantastic footballer. But the sky's the limit for those two, if they keep up with their footy, they can end up anywhere."
In the senior women's vote, Horsham's Lauren Sykes cracked the top five with 10 votes, followed by Ema Iredell (8 votes), Shannon Cross (6 votes), Jedah Huf (5 votes), Liv Jones (4 votes), Madeleine Huggins (3 votes), Paige Glover (3 votes), Ella Trealor (1 vote) and Jessica Cannane (1 vote).
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
