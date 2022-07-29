The Wimmera Mail-Times

Paige Glover comes runner-up for the Western Victoria Female Football League Best and Fairest award

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
July 29 2022 - 2:00am
RUNNER UP: Horsham's Paige Glover put together a standout season in 2022. Picture: MORGAN HANCOCK

Horsham Demons Under 18 footballer Paige Glover has capped off a brilliant season by coming runner up in the Western Victorian Female Football League Best and Fairest Award on Friday night.

