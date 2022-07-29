A trio of Wimmera-Mallee cricketers have been selected for Cricket Victoria's Under 16 and Under 17 Emerging Players programs.
Dunmunkle Renegades and Rup-Minyip's Connor Weidemann and Wycheproof Narraport's Hunter Connolly were named for the Under 17 Male Vic Country team, while Murray Downs Diamonds star Isabelle Boulton was named in the Under 16 Female Vic Country squad.
According to Cricket Victoria, the program "aims to introduce players to a high-performance environment, improve their game holistically and provide the best opportunity to showcase their skills at National Championships".
The squads will start training this month, with sessions continuing until the start of the Premier Cricket season.
Trial matches are slated for September and October.
Former Test cricketer Julien Wiener will coach the Vic Country side with Richmond Cricket Club's Shannon Young as his assistant.
The Emerging Players program "high-performance coaching and support for players to develop their skills technically, tactically, mentally and physically to enhance their preparation for the 2022-23 season.
The sessions will help prepare the Vic Country, and Vic Metro, squads for the under 17 National Championships next January in Tasmania.
The program will be led by high-performance staff at Cricket Victoria, with assistance from "some experienced coaches from within Victorian Premier Cricket".
