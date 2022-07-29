Here is an outstanding opportunity to purchase an as-new townhouse in a popular Horsham West location. Enjoy modern living with easy access to the city centre, schools and popular West Side Tabaret. Ideally suited to retirees, investors or professionals, this trendy townhouse offers a central living zone with lounge area as well as ideal kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island bench and excellent storage. Accommodation comprises two queen-sized bedrooms including main suite with ensuite and walk-in robe. More features in this stylish townhouse are fitted robe, fully-tiled family bathroom, separate laundry and a double lock-up garage. It's on a low-care allotment with bonus side access.