People, animals, and climate change are issues the Animal Justice Party's candidate for Lowan hopes to improve on in this upcoming Victorian Government election.
Victoria Valley's Tamasin Ramsay said Lowan residents needed environmental action in the region.
Advertisement
Dr Ramsay, a senior policy advisor for Animal Justice Party member Andy Meddick, said multiple farmers in the Western District had spoken to her about environmental issues.
"Koalas' habitats are being bulldozed in Portland, kangaroos are being shot and dingoes are getting poisoned," she said.
"Farmers have approached me to talk about the issue, but they feel like they can't say anything because it would fracture their communities."
Read More:
Apart from environmental advocacy, the Animal Justice Party candidate said she aimed to improve healthcare in the Western District.
Dr Ramsay said having worked as a paramedic in Melbourne gave her first-hand experience dealing with issues in the healthcare system.
She said Lowan residents had suffered from staff shortages at Grampians Health, and the Victorian Liberal and Labor Party's healthcare policies had negatively impacted the region.
Dr Ramsay said both major Victorian parties only constructed hospitals if they could make their deficit back.
The Victoria Valley resident said she planned to advocate for a community, paramedic, and nursing system.
"The system is overburdened. There are simply not enough hospitals and it is stressful for staff and patients," Dr Ramsay said.
"There are a lot of nurses and paramedics who are qualified for out-of-hospital care. My plan reduces ambulance calls and people from going to the hospital because sometimes that is the only option."
Dr Ramsay said the scheme had been successful in Europe and eliminated issues such as ambulance ramping.
More News:
"I think a community-based paramedic and nursing system could be a critical gap filler in the region," she said.
Advertisement
"I'm not saying a hospital shouldn't be created, but with this system, we can start it tomorrow."
Dr Ramsay said the upcoming election would be difficult because the seat of Lowan was a Nationals' stronghold.
"The Animal Justice Party offers an alternative view for people. I think there is a swing happening to respect animals, oceans, and our land," she said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.