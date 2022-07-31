The Wimmera Mail-Times

Lowan Animal Justice Party candidate aims to improve healthcare, animal and environmental advocacy

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated July 31 2022 - 11:07pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamasin Ramsay said she hoped to advocate for a community, paramedic, and nursing system in the region to reduce issues such as ambulance ramping. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

People, animals, and climate change are issues the Animal Justice Party's candidate for Lowan hopes to improve on in this upcoming Victorian Government election.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.