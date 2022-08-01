A much-loved cornerstone of the Wimmera community calendar is back this year after numerous disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Horsham Agricultural Show is slated to take place on September 24-25, bringing smiling faces to the Horsham Showgrounds for an action packed weekend for the whole family.
Advertisement
Horsham Agricultural Society executive officer Andrea Cross said there was a wide variety of events at the show, such as sheep shearing and pro-wrestling.
Read More:
Ms Cross said the event would attract about 4000 visitors from across Victoria to the municipality, and event-planning officials were excited about the show's return.
"It feels surreal to have the show back after the pandemic. We had gotten so accustomed to dealing with cancellations and postponements," she said.
"The Horsham show is one of the first agricultural shows in the Wimmera. It is exciting to plan for its return, I feel like we have got a really great entertainment program."
Ms Cross said the show was essential to promote the region's vibrant agricultural community.
"I received an email today from someone who is new to the region, and wants to know about the knitting competition we have planned for the show," she said.
"Over the last two years, people have gone back to hobbies such as cooking and craft. They are looking for ways to showcase what they have done.
"They want to be in a competitive space, I know last week there was the sheep and wool show in Bendigo and it was something people missed desperately."
More News:
Ms Cross said the show was also important to bring back the community event that brought numerous people from different backgrounds together.
Horsham Agricultural Society executive officer said the Horsham show was the biggest community event in the Wimmera.
"There is a cross-section of people who attend the Horsham show for a variety of reasons. People come because they want to go onto a ride or maybe just for the thrill of a win in a knitting competition," Ms Cross said.
"Or just to catch up with friends and meet all the different exhibitions that are on offer."
Ms Cross said some other exhibitions on offer included a blacksmith and a Hoedown dancing showcase.
Advertisement
"We also have a couple of whip crackers that will be attending the event, we haven't had that for years. We have a story time event and a ghost house," she said.
If you are seeing this message, you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and for allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.