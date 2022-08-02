The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham PAWS members receive $5000 Murra Warra Wind Farm Sustainable Community Grant

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated August 2 2022 - 8:12am, first published 8:00am
FUNDING: Horsham PAWS president Bicki Johnstone said the funding would be used for a Pause on PAWS program to de-sex female and male cats in Yarriambiack and Horsham. Picture: NICK RIDLEY

Horsham PAWS members have received a generous $5000 Murra Warra Wind Farm Sustainable Community Grants Fund to help reduce cat populations in the Wimmera.

