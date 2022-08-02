Horsham PAWS members have received a generous $5000 Murra Warra Wind Farm Sustainable Community Grants Fund to help reduce cat populations in the Wimmera.
Horsham PAWS president Bicki Johnstone said the funding would be used for a Pause on PAWS program to de-sex female and male cats in both Yarriambiack and Horsham.
Advertisement
More News:
Ms Johstone said the funding would reduce strains on both regions' councils and save numerous animals from dying.
"PAWS on Pause is a program we run, where we de-sex cats at a low cost or for free of charge," she said.
"The program will reduce the number of cats in both Yarriambiack and Horsham."
More News:
Ms Johnstone said Horsham PAWS members were thankful for the funding to kickstart their de-sexing program.
She said it had already started, and group members encouraged Horsham and Yarriambiack residents to come forward with their animals.
"We are very thankful to Murra Warra and the Wimmera Development Association. It is important to de-sex animals, our program protects wildlife and stops people from dumping animals in the bush," she said.
"I hope people will come and take up the opportunity."
The Horsham PAWS president said another benefit of the program was there would be fewer kittens to be housed.
Ms Johnstone said Horsham PAWS members were excited about promoting the program and were keen to help Yarriambiack and Horsham residents de-sex their animals.
She also said Horsham PAWS would host its annual general meeting on August 16.
Ms Johnstone said multiple reports from the treasurer, president and secretary would be shown to committee members.
The Horsham PAWS president said the animal advocacy group struggled to deal with the demand for surrendered stray cats.
Advertisement
"The following meeting we will be talking about issues about housing animals. We always need more foster carers," Ms Johnstone said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.