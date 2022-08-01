Strong fish stocking continues in Wimmera waterways across winter

WIMMERA anglers will have something to look forward to by winter's end, as the Victorian Fisheries Authority continues to undertake fish stocking in the region's waterways.
The authority's most recent top-up includes 8000 rainbow trout released into Wartook Reservoir from the Snobs Creek hatchery, in addition to 15,000 brown trouts to be released later this year.
Advertisement
In April, the Fisheries Authority celebrated 10 million fish stocked across the state, and plans to double down by the beginning of summer.
In the Wimmera River, more than 160,000 native golden perch were released as well as 100,000 silver perch.
READ MORE:
VFA chief executive Travis Dowling said the releases were part of a wider effort to improve recreational fishing across the state.
As part of a record 10 million fish stocking effort across the state to make recreational fishing even better, 40 lakes and rivers in the Grampians and Wimmera have shared in the bounty.
"The record stocking includes local records too with 267,000 golden perch released into the Wimmera River and 50,000 Murray cod into Bellfield Reservoir," Mr Dowling said.
"The stockings were funded by recreational fishing licence fees and the Andrews Labor Government's $35 million Go Fishing plan to get more people fishing, more often
"Other significant stockings across the Grampians included 167,000 Murray cod and golden perch into Taylors Lake near Horsham and 30,000 brown and rainbow trout into Lake Fyans.
"Across the Grampians and Wimmera, Murray cod, golden perch, silver perch, brown and rainbow trout were stocked, creating diverse freshwater fishing opportunities for bait fishers, fly fishers, and lure casters and trollers."
For more information on fish stocking across the region, visit https://vfa.vic.gov.au/recreational-fishing/featured/path-to-10-million/grampians-stocking-summary.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.