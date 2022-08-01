The Wimmera Mail-Times

Wartook among Wimmera waterway to receive fish top-up

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated August 2 2022 - 3:59am, first published August 1 2022 - 10:00pm
Strong fish stocking continues in Wimmera waterways across winter

WIMMERA anglers will have something to look forward to by winter's end, as the Victorian Fisheries Authority continues to undertake fish stocking in the region's waterways.

