The Wimmera Mail-Times went out on the streets this week to talk to Horsham residents and visitors about what they wanted in the municipality and what they enjoyed about Horsham.
People gave numerous answers from more infrastructure being built to praising how well the city had handled the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are their responses.
Jenny Frichot, Horsham
"I want a Big W constructed in Horsham," she said.
Colin Gerbet, Horsham
"I think Horsham is going well dealing with COVID-19," he said.
Erwin Joven, Adelaide
"Horsham is a great stop. My wife and I have a house in Melbourne but we live in Adelaide and we stop in Horsham when we travel," he said.
Sarah Davies, Horsham
"I think there needs to be more services available in Horsham," she said.
Paul McDonald, Horsham
"Horsham is a really good town, but maybe more support for housing," he said.
Rita Metti, Horsham
"I want more shops to be constructed in Horsham," she said.
