Goolum Goolum hosts career exhibition for Indigenous Wimmera and Grampians students

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
August 2 2022 - 12:00am
EVENT: Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Co-operative, manager for community programs, Dean O'Loughlin said the job exhibition created opportunities for children in the region. Picture: NICK RIDLEY

First Nations students from across the Wimmera and Grampians will attend an Indigenous Try-a-Trade day event on Thursday, August 4 to learn about job opportunities in the region.

