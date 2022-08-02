First Nations students from across the Wimmera and Grampians will attend an Indigenous Try-a-Trade day event on Thursday, August 4 to learn about job opportunities in the region.
Students from years seven to 10 will learn about jobs such as plastering, bricklaying, and hairdressing at 36 Hamilton Street, Horsham.
Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Co-operative leaders will host the free event in collaboration with job-finding service Skillinvest.
Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Co-operative, manager for community programs, Dean O'Loughlin said the job exhibition created opportunities for children in the region.
Mr O'Loughlin said Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria representatives and a wide variety of Wimmera businesses would attend the event.
He said schools from Dimboola, Horsham, Stawell, and Ararat would also participate in the day.
Mr O'Loughlin said the exhibition gave Indigenous children in the Wimmera and Grampians a chance to try numerous professions.
He said service providers were keen to advise students on what jobs were available for Indigenous students.
"It is setting up a scenario where they can go back to school, and have a think about what they want to do when they finish school," he said.
Mr O'Loughlin said the event allowed the Indigenous community, businesses, and public service organisations to meet together.
"We are really committed to giving young Indigenous families and people every opportunity," he said.
Mr O'Loughlin said Indigenous leaders who worked in a variety of roles would also attend the event.
"The powerful thing we are doing is allowing young people to meet Indigenous leaders in the community," he said.
"It is important for the children to see their aunty and uncles in these roles."
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
