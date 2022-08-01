Footage of incident at Stawell hotel showing at least three fights

POLICE are investigating an alleged affray in Stawell on Friday, July 29.
Investigators were told a group of people were fighting at a licensed premises on Main Street at about 8.30pm.
A police spokesperson said it was believed there were no serious injuries.
"Police are continuing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident and investigations are ongoing," they said.
The Wimmera Mail-Times was shown video footage of the incident where there were at least three separate fights at one time.
The footage shows patrons pushed onto a pool table, thrown to the ground and furniture thrown in the room.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
