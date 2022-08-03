More than 80 per cent of all aged care residents across Horsham's three aged care facilities have received four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, new data shows.
On August 1, the federal government made the COVID-19 vaccination rates among aged care residents publicly available to increase vaccination uptake, as part of the government's Winter Plan.
Advertisement
According to the data, 90 to 100 per cent of residents at Sunnyside Retirement Village have received the third dose, and of those residents, 80 to 89 received a fourth dose in the three months after.
At the Wimmera Nursing Home, 80 to 89 per cent of residents have received the third dose, and 90 to 100 per cent of residents at Kurrajong Lodge.
READ MORE:
Overall the Grampians region, which includes Stawell, Ararat and most of the Wimmera, tracked a higher rate of aged care resident vaccinations than the neighbouring southwest and Loddon Mallee regions.
Minister for Aged Care the Hon. Anika Wells, said the now public information on third and fourth dose vaccination rates would drive further vaccination rates in the sector.
"COVID-19 vaccination rates have risen significantly since Minister Mark Butler and I jointly wrote to aged care providers urging them to support residents to access the fourth dose," Ms Wells said.
"I strongly encourage aged care providers to continue to organise fourth doses as soon as residents are eligible, to ensure they have maximum protection."
The vaccination information was drawn from the Australian Immunisation Register.
The published information does not take account the eligibility of aged care residents for a COVID-19 vaccine following COVID-19 infection.
Each residential aged care home's vaccination rate is published as a range, for example 80 to 89 per cent, to protect residents' privacy.
Privacy laws and policies relevant to the electronic publishing of health data also apply to the publication of aged care residents' COVID-19 vaccination rates.
Residential aged care homes are responsible for ensuring their aged care residents have access to recommended COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are eligible.
For more information, visit the federal government's aged care COVID-19 website.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.