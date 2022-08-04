Racers roared into action at a Nhill Pony Express Enduro race on July 9, which saw 69 junior riders and 233 senior riders participate in an action-packed event at Netherby.
Nhill Motor Sports Club president Johnathan Morrison said the event was a success and attracted a wide variety of community members from across the Hindmarsh region.
Mr Morrison said the event consisted of several motorbike races and there were catering facilities at the event.
"The community loved the event. You get a lot of people from Nhill that attend the event, and go home with a smile on their faces," he said.
Mr Morrison said both juniors and seniors' races lasted for a total of six hours.
"I don't know how you would describe the day, the whole event was a highlight. There were a few quick riders that turned up, and you always expect there will be quick people that race in these events," he said.
"But every year there are quicker and quicker blokes that come from interstate and enter into the competition, because they hear how good it is, and that gives us a morale boost."
Mr Morrison said the race was difficult and required significant mental and physical training.
"The race is one big challenge, it takes a lot of effort to do the enduro. You can't just turn up and think you're fit and just do it, you have to be mentally and physically fit because it's a tough race.
"You don't see a lot of footy players run on a pitch for four hours."
Mr Morrison said organisers were already planning their next event and were aiming to make it bigger compared to this year's race day, and thanked the volunteers for their help organising the event.
"The next race will happen in 12 months' time and there will be ride days at the motorbike track in Nhill for anyone to participate in," he said.
The results for the juniors 125/250cc Class were, Will McInnes of Naracoorte, first , Adam Hood of Edenhope, second, and Jet Brien of Gol Gol, third.
The 85cc Class results were, Harry Gilbertson of Millicent, first, Paddy Lewis of Purnim West, second, and Tyge Lowe of Nhill, third.
The 65cc Class results were, Charlie Kirk of St Arnaud,first, Parker Gibson of Winter Valley, second, and Mason Lewis of Purnim West, third.
The Youth Class results were, Blake Van Gaans of Napoleons, first, Maja Foletta of Anakie, second, and Max Sparks of Anakie, third.
The overall winners for the senior's event were, Jayden Pilgrim, Bordertown, and Josh McLean ,Horsham, ,first, Josh Major, Darnum, and Tom Mason, Mount Evelyn, second, and Nesty Taylor ,Glenlee, and Loch Taylor ,Nhill, third.
Ella Hurst ,Druin, and Rachel Bloye,Warragul, won the womens' Pony Express Class.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
