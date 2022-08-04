The Wimmera Mail-Times

Nhill Pony Express Enduro race attracts more than 300 riders to Netherby

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
August 4 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EVENT: Nhill Motor Sports Club president Johnathan Morrison said the event was a success and attracted a wide variety of community members from across the Hindmarsh region. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Racers roared into action at a Nhill Pony Express Enduro race on July 9, which saw 69 junior riders and 233 senior riders participate in an action-packed event at Netherby.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.