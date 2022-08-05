A digital media training day will be hosted at Horsham Library on Wednesday August 10 from 10am-4.30pm.
Rural Women Online consists of three streams; a set of how-to-guides, a women staffed tech help desk and one-on-one mentoring.
Advertisement
Women will learn about techniques to improve to improve their digital skills in an open, empowering environment.
Read More:
Victorian Women's Trust chair Alana Johnson said the training day would allow women meet other women in similar fields and ask for help.
"Women will have the opportunity to connect with other local women, find assistance and answers to all those tech questions that might be confusing," she said.
"Recent data shows there are still significant barriers for rural women when it comes to accessing the digital world, including ability-based barriers."
More News:
Ms Johnson said the event allowed rural and regional women to feel more comfortable in their digital abilities.
"Women in the Victorian regions are immensely capable and deeply resilient. Our program will build on that capacity by ensuring rural women have positive opportunities to build their digital skills," she said.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.