The Wimmera Mail-Times

Digital training session hosted at Horsham Library

August 5 2022 - 5:00am
DIGITAL: Victorian Women's Trust chair Alana Johnson said the training day would allow women meet other women in similar fields and ask for help.

A digital media training day will be hosted at Horsham Library on Wednesday August 10 from 10am-4.30pm.

