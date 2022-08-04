The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Sports and Community Club celebrates 30th birthday with $30,000 grant

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated August 5 2022 - 12:48am, first published August 4 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ANNIVERSARY: Horsham Sports and Community Club manager Glenn Carroll with a plaque commemorating the opening of the venue by then member for Wimmera Bill McGrath. Picture: ALEX DALZIEL

Across the width and breadth of the Wimmera you would be hard pressed to find a sporting club or community organisation that has not received support from the Horsham Sports and Community Club.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.