Graincorp begins harvest casual recruitment drive for 2022-23

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated August 5 2022 - 12:48am, first published August 4 2022 - 10:00pm
CAREER: Graincorp Murtoa site manager Nathan Tepper. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

School-leavers, backpackers, grey nomads and anyone looking for a change is being invited to apply for a harvest casual position, as Graincorp ramps up its recruiting ahead of summer.

