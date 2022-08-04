School-leavers, backpackers, grey nomads and anyone looking for a change is being invited to apply for a harvest casual position, as Graincorp ramps up its recruiting ahead of summer.
The grain handler is looking for more than 250 casuals to fill positions at its receival sites in Murtoa, Nhill and Lillimur, as well as other sites in Mallee, Swan Hill, Northeast and central Victoria.
Advertisement
Graincorp expects the 2022-23 harvest to be big, continuing on from two years of strong harvests in the region.
The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences' recent crop report forecasts 50.9 million tonnes of grain produced for the 2022-23 season, the fourth highest on record.
READ MORE:
The forecast predicts up to 24 million tonnes of wheat, canola and barley will be produced across Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.
Graincorp Murtoa site manager Nathan Tepper said seasonal casuals were vital to making sure harvest went off without a hitch.
"There are a few different roles within the day-to-day operations that a casual can do," he said.
"Anywhere from a grain handler, who operates some of the handling equipment on site, to a grain sampler to a weight bridge operator. There are a few different aspects of the role that harvest casuals can go into."
Murtoa-born and raised, Mr Tepper began his career in grain handling at Graincorp as a harvest casual during high school in 2009.
Following his first harvest stint as a casual, Mr Tepper continued to work for Graincorp, eventually transitioning into a permanent position with the company.
Mr Tepper did not have much farming experience before beginning the role, something he said was not required for casuals looking to begin for harvest.
"Pretty much anyone can become a casual, they don't have to be local. They can have zero experience in the grains industry," he said.
"We have had people who are fresh and you can get all of your training prior to starting."
He said starting as a harvest casual had given him a unique set of skills and introduced him to many new people.
"Starting off as a first job it brought me into the reality of what work life was like. It broadened my horizons, meeting different people," he said.
"There is always the opportunity to grow within Graincorp. I started off as a harvest casual, and I have friends who started with me who have moved onto different rules as well.
Advertisement
"Its not just day-to-day site operations, there are heaps of different roles that people can step into after harvest."
Applications to work as a harvest casual opened on August 1.
Casuals who get in early may also get the chance to begin work immediately completing out-loading work ahead of the harvest season.
To apply for GrainCorp's harvest recruitment program, visit: https://www.graincorp.com.au/harvest-casuals/.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.