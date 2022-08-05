It's 1am and Mark Polsen is alone in the middle of nowhere. Luckily, it's exactly where he wants to be tonight.
After driving for several hours during the day for work, and then three to get to Lake Tyrrell, Mr Polsen is patiently assessing the night sky.
"I got into astrophotography as a child. I've always loved the stars," he said.
"I used to love lying in the backyard, staring up at the sky and watching satellites. As I got more interested in it, I read profusely on astronomy - anything from the aurora, comets, meteors, meteorites and galaxies.
"As human knowledge increased over time, and amateurs ability to capture world class photos, I've been keen to pursue that myself."
I love capturing the night. I love the context a tree or a landscape gives to the stars.- Mark Polsen
In the 1907s, Mr Polsen was given a box brownie camera by his mother.
While the technology dated back more than a century, the simple convex-concave lens was able to capture enough detail to spark an interest.
"I photographed the moon through my two-inch telescope and got some craters. I snapped a meteor, even some lightning, all on the box brownie," he said.
"While I was looking through my telescope; it transported me away from the experiences of home.
"When I started working, I bought a very cheap single lens reflex, 35mm camera, and my interesting in photography continued to develop throughout the 80s."
Like many adults, having children meant family took precedence over his vocations.
"That sort of interest on the backburner for me, although I did dabble in a bit of stuff," he said.
"I was always wanted to get into astrophotography seriously, so when the digital age was firmly in place, and I could afford a digital camera, I bought my first digital SLR."
Lake Tyrrell's shallow, glass-like surface makes it a popular location for photographers and social media users.
On this particular night, photographers across Victoria are chasing the perfect snap of the southern light - the aurora australis.
"I travelled to Tyrrell one night because there was a good chance of a strong auroral display," he said.
"It didn't come off, but the journey there was cool. I captured the (man-made) Tyrrell sign against the sky, which isn't something I'd normally do, as all of my work is basically landscape astrophotography.
"I love the natural landscape. When I was a kid, I used to go out on my own a lot... I learned a lot about nature, insects, plants.
"I love capturing the night. I love the context a tree or a landscape gives to the stars. I guess combining the two loves is just fantastic."
Mr Polsen said part of the photography process is doing it all independently.
"I go out on my own. Part of that experience is the solitude; it gives me a good time to process life and the universe," he said.
"Someone a long time ago said it's about recreating silence. I find that that solitude that night photography affords me is just that.
"I don't take photos to enter competitions and win competitions. I do it because it's therapeutic, and there's an experience attached.
"I don't want to be pressured to get a series of 20 photos to put in a French or British Astronomical Society competition. This is my special time to relax."
As a self-employed disability support worker, Mr Polsen travels more than a thousand kilometres each week. Fortunately, he is able to combined his work with his passions, with amazing results.
"I love to travel. My clients love to travel too, so it's a good match.
"I capture some moments of them experiencing that landscape, and they become precious possessions for those clients.
"I've now got two clients that are interested in photography, so I'm also passing on all my skills and knowledge to those guys. One about to exhibit some of their works."
While the aurora australis is a formidable subject for any photographer, Mr Polsen is looking beyond the southern lights.
"I'm interested in deep sky photography and combining that like you can be artistic," he said.
"I've bought a bigger telescope, and the ultimate thing for me would be to take deep sky photographs and incorporate that with landscapes.
"I have to be patient. I will not rush these things because that takes away from the whole experience.
"It's almost romantic joining the deep space experience with the near earth. I hope my images convey something; it's more evocative than just a photograph of trees against the stars."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
