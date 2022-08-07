The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Scouts receive awards on World Scouts Day

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated August 8 2022 - 6:04am, first published August 7 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AWARD WINNERS: 4th Horsham Scouts' David Timms (left), Qunitin Murphy, Margaret Isaacson and Jason Hay. Picture: ALEX DALZIEL

Horsham's most dedicated scout leaders have been recognised for their hard work and service with awards from Scouts Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.