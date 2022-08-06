Ladder leaders Rupanyup enjoyed an emphatic win at home against Kaniva Leeor United, with Jack Musgrove bagging 12 goals in the 131-point win.
The Panthers had eight goal scorers in its 21.19 scoreline, while Tyson Hawker was the Cougars' lone goalkicker.
The score could have been more forgiving to the visitors, given how often they entered the forwarded 50; however, Rupanyup's final line of defence stood tall, often counter-attacking into a goal for the home side.
Mitchell Gleeson, Musgrove and Jordan Weidemann were named Rupanyup's best, while Justin Marra Beau Nunan and Liam Feder received recognition in the loss.
Musgrove's dozen gives him 83 goals this season.
Breathing down Rupanyup's neck is Kalkee, who fought from behind to defeat Noradjuha Quantong on the road.
The Kees had a slow start to the game, kicking only one goal in the first half to the Bombers' four.
A five-goal final quarter saw Kalkee claw back to walk away 7.16(58) to 6.9(45) winners. Lachlan Exell and Corey Williams kicked two for the Kees, while Dylan Bushby kicked two for the Bombers.
Also hot on the Panthers' heel is Harrow Balmoral, who hosted fifth-placed Stawell.
The Kangaroos lead at every change, with Michael Close kicking a trio of goals while Nick Pekin kicked two.
Best on the ground for the Swifts, Big Ben Davis snared three goals in a losing effort.
Jeparit Rainbow maintained its hold on fourth place with a commanding win over Pimpinio. Xavier Oakley and Jay Kirwood kicked four and three goals for the Storm, respectively, while Tigers' captain Liam Jakobi kicked two.
Edenhope Apsley also enjoyed a win on the road, defeating Laharum by 85 points. Timothy Mcintyre kicked five for the Saints, while Robert Walker kicked four.
Finally, Natimuk United is ruing its chances in front of goal, losing by six points to cellar-dwellers Taylors Lake.
The Rams had 30 scoring shots to 21 yet lost 10.11(71) to 7.23(65). Andrew Cameron's four goals helped the Lakers earn its second win of the season. Kyal Murray kicked three for the home side.
In netball, the minor premiership is up for grabs after the top two sides lost in close games.
Kalkee lost just its second game of the season, going down 32-28 to Noradjuha Quantong. Stefanie Cooper was vital for the fourth-placed Bombers, while Georgia Lowe shot 14 goals. Amelia McRae was best on the court for the Kees.
Second-placed Laharum lost to third-placed Edenhope Apsley 43-38. Emily Burgess was best on the court for the victors, with Carlee Feder scoring 24 goals.
Jeparit-Rainbow defeated Pimpinio 55-39. Maddison Marra scored 35 for the Storm, while Tahlia Thompson scored 32 in a losing effort.
A solid second half helped Harrow Balmoral take home the win against Stawell. The teams were even half-time, with a 13-6 third quarter breaking the deadlock. Kirby Knight shot 27 for the home side while Michaela Armer landed 20 for the Swifts.
Kaniva Leeor remains within a game of fifth place following its 68-36 win against Rupanyup. Cougar Abby Croft shot 53, while Kiarah House scored 23 for the Panthers.
Finally, Natimuk United defeated Taylors Lake 41-1.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
