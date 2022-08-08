The Wimmera Mail-Times

Apparent temperatures of -3.3°C in Horsham, expected to rise to top of 14°C

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated August 8 2022 - 1:46am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COLD: Frosty grass in Horsham. Picture: ALEX DALZIEL

The last month of winter looks to still have a bit of bite, with the whole of Western Victoria waking up to frosty conditions on Monday, August 8.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.