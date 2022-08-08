The last month of winter looks to still have a bit of bite, with the whole of Western Victoria waking up to frosty conditions on Monday, August 8.
Temperatures reached a low of 1°C at the Horsham Aerodrome at 7am this morning, and a recorded apparent temperature of -3.3°C.
Sunlight is expected to poke through during midday, however, reaching a max of 14°C with light winds.
This comes after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a frost warning for the Wimmera, Mallee, North Central, Northern Country, South West, North East and Central forecast districts.
Elsewhere, Ballarat recorded temperatures of -2°C, Stawell saw -0.5°C and Ararat recorded -0.4°C.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a colder start for Tuesday, August 9, with a low of 0°C in Horsham rising to a maximum of 15°C.
