A WESTERN Victorian winery has won a prestigious award for its riesling.
Best's Wines, Great Western, in the Grampians wine region, took out the 2023 James Halliday Wine Companion wine of the year for its 2021 Foudre ferment riesling.
The Halliday Wine Companion is a hugely influential publication revered by wine buffs across the country.
Best's wine club manager Nicole Thomson said demand for the award-winning wine had been overwhelming.
"Since we won the award the phones have not stopped ringing," Ms Thomson said.
"We have sold out of the Foudre ferment riesling already," she said.
Ms Thomson said it was an honour to take out the award up against 8000 other wines.
Along with taking out the wine of the year award the Foudre also won best white wine and was joint best riesling together with a wine from South Australian wine makers Henschke.
The winning wine, which received 96 points in the Halliday guide, was described as having flavours of lemon curd and lime pith, with a viscous character.
Along with the winning wine, Ms Thomson said other wines entered were well received, such as the 2021 Great Western Riesling, which Mr Halliday described as having exceptional length and minerally acidity.
"With the Foudre sold out we encourage people to try some of the other wines which also were very well received," she said.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
