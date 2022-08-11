Winning football sides make the most of their chances, with luck and momentum often determining form just as much as skill.
The Wimmera Mail-Times has taken a look at which teams are the most accurate when going forward during the 2022 season and making the most of those vital forward entries.
This was calculated by tallying up a side's scoring shots in each game, and working out what percentage were goals.
Rushed behinds and shots that missed scoring entirely, either by falling short, being marked or kicked out of bounds, were not taken into consideration.
As of round fifteen, Edenhope-Apsley are leading the way, having booted a major from just under 58 per cent of scoring shots.
The Saints have kicked 241 goals and 175 points, to be the most accurate team in the competition with one game to play.
Hot on their heels are Jeparit-Rainbow and Harrow-Balmoral, who have both kicked goals over 56 per cent of the time.
The Storm have kicked 203 goals and 158 points, while the Southern Roos have booted 233 majors and 183 points.
Ladder-leaders Rupanyup have kicked a monstrous 253 goals and 215 behinds to lead the tally, but their accuracy slips to fourth, at just over 54 per cent.
The stat showcases the Panthers dominating form, with the weight of Rupanyup forward entries overwhelming opposition sides.
Kalkee have kicked the second most goals in the competition, 249, and 220 points, making the Kees the fifth-most accurate team with a goalkicking percentage of 53.09 per cent.
Rounding off the top six, is Pimpinio with a goalkicking accuracy of 51.48 per cent, the Tigers having kicked 122 goals and 115 points.
However, despite their relative accuracy Tigers are ninth on the HDFNL home and away ladder.
Just 0.04 per cent separates Laharum (50.72 per cent) and Natimuk (50.68 per cent), in seventh and eighth position respectively, while Kaniva-Leeor is snapping at their heels in ninth with 50.5 per cent.
The Demons have kicked 105 goals and 102 behinds, the Rams 150 goals, 146 behinds and the Cougars 102 goals, 100 behinds.
Finals contenders Swifts, who occupy fifth place on the regular-HDFNL ladder, are tenth based on their goalkicking accuracy.
The Baggies have kicked a goal in 49.48 per cent of scoring shots, having booted 191 goals and 195 behinds.
Taylors Lake sits in eleventh, with a goalkicking percentage of 48.24 per cent, with 96 goals from 199 scoring shots.
Reigning minor premiers Noradjuha-Quantong round out the tally with a goakicking rate of 47.31 per cent.
The Bombers have kicked 167 goals from 353 scoring shots, reflecting the club's season which began by kicking 0.5 in the first quarter of round one against Harrow-Balmoral.
With just 10 per cent separating the most accurate sides from the least, season 2022 has been extremely close and competition is set to be fierce come finals.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
