The Horsham District Football Netball League have announced the finals venues for season 2022.
The first elimination final will take place on Saturday August 20, and will be held at the Natimuk Showgrounds.
This will be followed by the second elimination final on Sunday August 21 at Edenhope Recreation Reserve.
The elimination finals will be played between the clubs that finish third to sixth on the ladder.
As the ladder stands as of round 15, those games will be Harrow-Balmoral (3rd) against Edenhope-Apsley (6th) and Jeparit-Rainbow (4th) against Swifts (6th).
The second semi-final will be held on Saturday, August 27 at Balmoral Recreation Reserve, followed by the first semi-final played at Laharum's Cameron Oval on August 28.
One of the semi-finals will be contested by the teams that finish first and second on the ladder - currently Rupanyup and Kalkee, while the second will be contested by the winners of the elimination finals.
The winner of the first semi-final earns a place in the grand final.
On Saturday, September 3 all eyes will turn to Quantong Recreation Reserve for the league's one preliminary final.
The preliminary final sets the loser of the first semi-final against the winner of the second semi-final.
Last, but certainly not least, the Horsham District Football Netball league grand finals will be held at Horsham City Oval on Saturday, September 10.
The matches are set to be the first finals series played in the Horsham District league since 2019, after COVID-19 led to the cancellation of the 2020 season and the abandonment of the 2021 season.
The reigning premiers are Harrow-Balmoral (senior, reserves and under 17 football,), Laharum (A Grade netball), Swifts (under 14 football), Noradjuha-Quantong (C Reserve), Kalkee (B, C Grades), Taylors Lake (under 17 netball) and Pimpinio (under 15, 13 netball).
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
