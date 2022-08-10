The Horsham Hornets will welcome back 2021-22 senior coaches Beck McIntyre and Scott Benbow, as the club gears up for season 2022-23.
Benbow led the men's team to a CBL championship, while McIntyre's women ventured deep into finals in 2022, making it to a preliminary final.
Advertisement
Benbow said he was excited to get back into coaching the men's squad this year.
"I'm really, really excited. I can't wait to get back into it," Benbow said.
"It'll be a better squad this year, with the try out numbers we've had,"
READ MORE:
As the reigning champions, the Hornets men will have a target on their back, but Benbow said the players was relishing the chance to defend their title.
"A target seems to be the vibe around a few people I've talked to in the league; everyone's coming for you now," Benbow said.
"We weren't supposed to do it, we were a development side and then we went and won it, so now there's expectation that we're the team to knock off."
McIntyre said she was raring to coach the womens' squad, having learnt a lot during her time as coach in 2021-22.
"It's always good to have a year under your belt, when you've had a chance to go through as a senior coach, but it was also a real learning curve for myself and Jon (Richardson, assistant coach)," McIntyre said.
MORE NEWS:
McIntyre said the players who attended the try outs were just as excited.
"A lot of these girls are coming off having a really good netball or football season, which is great," McIntyre said.
"They're all in really good condition and ready to get out and about, training for basketball."
Although the side was one win away from a grand final appearance in 2021-22, McIntyre said the only goal for the upcoming season was to be competitive and improve.
"We'll give the championship a crack that's for sure, but I don't put any pressure on where we want to finish, we just want to be better than we were last year," McIntyre said.
Advertisement
"We're aiming be competitive, make finals and see how we go,"
OTHER NEWS:
Both coaches say the success of the 2021-22 season was built on the relationship built between the two squads.
"We had a real connection between the men's and ladies' programs, which is what our goal was," Benbow said.
"We'll continue to support each other, sharing ideas, players, ideals, road trips... we want it be all-inclusive, everyone's as important as each other."
Advertisement
"Unity was a really big goal for us last season, it was one of our biggest achievements," McIntyre said.
"To bring the programs together as we did, it was a big success for us... .just that relationship that's been built, everyone feels really comfortable and welcome."
The bond between the two programs extended to the coaching staff, the coaches said.
"We bounce off each other well during the week, both vent," Benbow said.
"Beck will have a spit out and I'll go 'you'll be right coach' and then I'll have a bad one and she'll go 'you''ll be right coach'.
"We're supportive that way."
Advertisement
Both squads are set to be announced soon.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.