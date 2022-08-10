Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Co-operative leaders are rejoicing after the organisation hosted a successful careers exhibition last week for Indigenous children across the Wimmera and Grampians.
Manager for community programs Dean O'Loughlin said a Try-a-Trade day event had received positive feedback from stakeholders to children involved in the exhibition.
Organisations such as Bunnings, The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria attended the event.
More than 40 Indigenous children also participated in the day hosted at 36 Hamilton Street, Horsham.
Mr O'Loughlin said organisers hoped to host another event in the future, and there was a solid turnout of public services organisations and businesses at the exhibition.
"The event was an overwhelming success. We were really pleased with the number of organisations involved in the day," he said.
Mr O'Loughlin said organisers were thrilled to offer a wide variety of experiences to Indigenous children from across the region.
"I have been given some reports from families about how happy they were. The organisations involved pulled out all stops for the event," he said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
