HORSHAM Rural City Council has moved to reassure the region's farmers that is has been preparing for any impacts related to the overseas outbreak of foot and mouth disease at its Horsham Livestock Exchange.
Agriculture Victoira officers have briefed council on the risks and effects foot and mouth disease could have on the farming industry across Victoria.
Commercial Enterprises Coordinator Paul Christopher said Council managed the Horsham Regional Livestock Exchange and annually reviewed and updated its Livestock Standstill Plan.
"The Horsham Regional Livestock Exchange prides itself on its biosecurity practices and has been proactive in preparation for any outbreak related to FMD," Mr Christopher said.
"The facility has a saleyard standstill plan and agents who sell through the yards have been briefed on its detail and staff are in the process a building a boot wash.
"We understand the key to our region's biosecurity is livestock traceability. All livestock that are sold or go through our yards in transit are traceable via the National Livestock Identification System.
"This ensures the facility is, and remains, one of the safest and most bio-secure facilities in the region. We're also encouraging all farmers remain vigilant in their NLIS practices and ensure their farm biosecurity plans are up to date.
"We all need to make sure we're prepared to take the appropriate action when required to protect our livestock industry from an outbreak.
Foot and mouth affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, buffalo, camels, sheep, goats, pigs and deer.
While viral fragments have been discovered in Australia, none of them were live.
Sanitation mats have been put in place at Australian airports for those returning from Bali and Indonesia to stop foot and mouth from crossing the border.
For more information, visit https://agriculture.vic.gov.au/.
