The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Livestock Exchange updates livestock standstill plan

Updated August 9 2022 - 10:38pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRECAUTIONS: New biosecurity measures have been introduced at the Horsham Livestock Exchange to combat the potential spread of foot and mouth disease. Picture: ALEX DALZIEL

HORSHAM Rural City Council has moved to reassure the region's farmers that is has been preparing for any impacts related to the overseas outbreak of foot and mouth disease at its Horsham Livestock Exchange.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.