WIMMERA tourism is getting a big boost from the Victorian government, with an investment of more than $4 million across multiple accommodation sites in the region.
Wimmera Mallee Cabins will receive $3 million to construct 16 state-of-the-art cabins across its three caravan parks located in Hindmarsh, West Wimmera and Yarriambiack shires.
More than $1 million has also been allocated towards modernising Edenhope Caravan Park, increasing the park's capacity and providing visitors with a new common room with kitchen and games area.
Additional funding will also go towards Lilydale Pine Hill Caravan Park as part of the same round of funding.
The projects will generate up to 37 construction jobs and 13 ongoing employment positions, with works expected to be finished in 2023 and 2024.
In 2019 more than 1.9 million visitors stayed overnight in a caravan park or campground in Victoria, delivering an important tourism stream to local communities - supporting businesses across the state including tourism and experience operators, hospitality businesses and retail outlets.
Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said the project looked to deliver more tourists to the Wimmera Southern Mallee region.
"Many Victorians have cherished childhood memories from stays at caravan and holiday parks across the state, which collectively provide more accommodation to domestic tourists than any other sector in Victoria," he said.
"These three projects will deliver even more holiday makers to Victoria's regions - and with even more to offer they'll stay longer, supporting local businesses and the people behind them."
Victorian Caravan Parks chief executive Scott Parker welcomed the investment.
"Caravan parks remain such an integral way for Victorians to explore and enjoy what this great state has to offer," he said.
"We thank the Victorian Government for this investment."
