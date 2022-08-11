The Wimmera Mail-Times

Optus announces plans to upgrade Nhill to 5G

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
August 11 2022 - 8:00am
CONNECTION: A 5G tower. Picture: FILE

Work is underway to make Nhill the second town in the Wimmera, following Horsham, to have 5G mobile coverage.

