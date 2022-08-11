Work is underway to make Nhill the second town in the Wimmera, following Horsham, to have 5G mobile coverage.
Telecommunications company Optus has announced plan to upgrade its existing mobile phone base station on the Western Highway in the town.
The upgrades will include the addition of 5G antennas at the existing site, and will bring 5G online for the surrounding area.
Optus has not revealed how long the installation will take, with the company conducting community notification before beginning works.
A sign has been put up at the site, and Hindmarsh Shire Council has been notified of the upgrade works.
