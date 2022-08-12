The call has been put out for Horsham's green thumbs to come together at the Old Foundry Park for a day of planting and community action.
Horsham Urban Landcare is hosting a plant out at the Horsham North site on August 20 and is looking for volunteers, regardless of whether they are a member of the landcare group, to come along.
A site has been chosen along the hillside of the park, and volunteers will be planting mostly native trees along the park's outer edge.
Horsham Rural City Council landcare facilitator Annie Hobby said the site was identified as in need of attention and looks to improve its overall beauty with more vegetation.
"This site was identified by the Horsham north community as needing some love. It is an open site, there are not many trees here so we will put something down," she said.
"It is really important. Horsham needs more trees to help us cope with climate change.
"Trees have lots of cooling properties for neighbouring houses and they will provide a habitat for birds, insects and other wildlife."
The plant out will be a return to form for the Horsham Urban Landcare group, which had to wind back operations during the height of COVID lockdowns.
Ms Hobby said there has been renewed interest from the community in 2022, with the return of the group's regular calendar of events.
"It has definitely been challenging, but this year we have had some renewed interest and excitement in the group," she said.
"We have been able to run our regular events which include produce swaps every month. Community members come together and bring any other produce they have in their garden or house and share it with other members."
The group has also begun a Repair Cafe, based out of the Senior Citizen's Hall, in which the public can bring items in for the group to help fix.
Ms Hobby said sustainability was at the heart of all of the group's activities.
"I love working in landcare because you get to see what the community can do when they come together and make real change for the environment," she said.
"We are really getting some strong membership to our events. We are also planning for the future, we have a bus trip coming up for some of our members to go and see some other gardens and learn about sustainability.
"I am here to support landcare groups and Horsham Urban Landcare does an amazing job of raising awareness of sustainability issues in Horsham."
Anyone interested in attending the tree planting event has been encouraged to register their attendance online at https://www.facebook.com/events/458987326078880?ref=newsfeed.
