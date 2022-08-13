PATIENTS in Horsham requiring urgent paramedic care are waiting more than two minutes longer on average than a year ago, new data from Ambulance Victoria has revealed.
For the fourth quarter of 2021-22, Horsham paramedics had an average response time of 14 minutes across 349 calls.
The response time increased from the same time period in 2020-21, which had patients waiting only 11 minutes and 20 seconds for an ambulance, across 324 calls.
Horsham however was the only local government area in the region to see average response times less than 14 minutes.
In the Wimmera and Southern Mallee, West Wimmera had the highest average response time with 26 minutes and 13 seconds, followed by Yarriambiack with 26 minutes and nine seconds and Hindmarsh with 23 minutes and six seconds.
Across the state, ambulances were called to 97,928 Code 1 cases from April to June this year - making this quarter the busiest in Ambulance Victoria's history and third consecutive record-breaking quarter.
That is a massive 16 per cent or 13,487 more 'lights and sirens' cases compared to this time last year and 4,694 more than the previous quarter.
The latest quarter breaks records set in the October to December quarter (91,397 Code 1 cases) and the January to March quarter (93,234 Code 1 cases).
Between April and June, 64 per cent of Code 1 cases were responded to within the state-wide average response time target of 15 minutes. The state-wide average response time to Code 1 cases was 15 minutes and 49 seconds.
Ambulance Victoria Grampians Regional Director Chris James said data for the fourth quarter of 2021/22 shows our response continues to be impacted by soaring demand, the wide spread of the Omicron variant, sicker patients who have deferred care, and staff furloughing.
"There are no signs of demand slowing down through winter. COVID-19 continues to pose a high risk to Victorians and will do some for some time," Mr James said.
Mr James said Ambulance Victoria was working hard to relieve pressure in the system with more paramedics on the road and more Ambulance Victoria Offload (AVOL) teams to rapidly transfer patients to hospital care.
"These teams, established as part of our pandemic response efforts to improve patient flow at the ambulance and hospital interface, are now being expanded to 14 public hospitals, including Grampians Health Ballarat. A further five are in planning across Victoria," Mr James said.
"They are made up of paramedics and nurses who receive handover of suitable patients after triage, allowing ambulance crews to get back on the road faster.
"Meanwhile, a record 700 paramedics were recruited in 2021 and a further 404 paramedics have already been recruited this year to help get more ambulances on the road, including 24 in the Grampians Region."
