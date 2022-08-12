The Wimmera Mail-Times

Burst pipe? No worries, I can jump puddles | A Mum's World

By Yolande Grosser
August 12 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broken pipe? I can jump puddles

After a couple of delicious nights listening to the rain on the roof while wrapped in rough flannelette, our place is so sodden I'm starting to worry we might need to get the boat out to make it off the property.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.