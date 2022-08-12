Broken pipe? I can jump puddles

After a couple of delicious nights listening to the rain on the roof while wrapped in rough flannelette, our place is so sodden I'm starting to worry we might need to get the boat out to make it off the property.
Never fear, my red 'P' plater hooks down the driveway like she's late for school again - because she is - splashing water meters each side of her little red Mini as she madly empties the puddles for me so I can make it through safely.
I don't remember our place ever being so squishy round about and under foot.
The lawns have gone a funny colour and are submerged in parts, while some patches of earth seem to have turned to quicksand.
Have we burst another underground pipe? It wouldn't be the first time, or the second time this difficult to detect problem has popped up.
No, I've decided it's just the most persistent precipitation we've enjoyed since we moved to our new location seven years ago.
Our clothes dryer is flat chat earning its keep, as I find clothes horses draped in uniforms a difficult decorating item to live with.
Muddy boot prints have become the bane of my life, but I must be grateful for the mopping muscles this helps me to build.
My muscle work continues at the wood heap loading up the wheelbarrow, strengthening my core as I balance the big loads while I wheel them round to the right door, then cart them across the carpet and lift large logs into the fire - which is blazing full bore!
Finding dry wood amidst all the rain has been tricky and puts the risk of getting bogged in the paddock when we next venture out to cut a trailer-load of trees a little more up there.
Even worse, the 'many hands make light work' is difficult to manage when those hands are busy at their part time jobs, attending social functions or engaged in homework which immediately becomes vital when heavy lifting in the great outdoors is on the agenda.
Actually, a morning or afternoon of woodcutting is usually a fun family outing, but this time around it looks like quality couples time might be coming up for me and the man-of-the-house.
