Wimmera Friendship Support Group looking for new members

A Grampians Health group for individuals dealing with serious diseases such as cancer is looking for new members.
Wimmera Friendship Support Group member Marcia Carrick said the group gave people an escape from experiences such as cancer treatment.
"We mainly talk about our lives, most people don't want to come to these groups because they think we will only have discussions about cancer," Ms Carrick said.
Ms Carrick said people could participate in sessions when available, and she had made meaningful friendships with the group.
"I can have a chat with the girls and I feel better," she said.
Group member Mervyn Baker, whose wife Nola is also a group member, said he came to sessions to socialise and escape the struggles of being a carer.
"People who are dealing with cancer have a lot to deal with, it helps to deal with the pressure. I've had some good conversations and I know Marcia's grandchildren," he said.
Mr Baker said individuals diagnosed with illnesses such as cancer were affected in different ways, and it was essential to share their experiences.
"When you are going through diseases like cancer it is so severe, you are just laying there throwing up," he said.
Grampians Health cancer resource nurse Catherine Olston said the group was free to join and strong friendships formed in the group.
"Many of them have dealt with isolation and some are on their own. Unless you have been through cancer or any other serious illness you can't understand the experience," she said.
"Everyone who is involved in the group understands the experience, and the members who have been a part of the group for a long time enjoy having the companionship."
For more information about the group, people can call 53623485 or 53819169.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
