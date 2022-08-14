The Wimmera Mail-Times

Lachlan Delahunty hangs up the boots in the WAFL, set for Wimmera return

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
August 14 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHAMPION: Lachlan Delahunty, pictured here with teammates after the 2019 grand final, has enjoyed a glittering career in the WAFL. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Star Wimmera-export Lachlan Delahunty has one thing on his mind since announcing his WAFL retirement - to win a flag with Minyip Murtoa.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.