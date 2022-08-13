Demons knock off Rats, Burras survive scare | WFNL R17 summary

Horsham have pulled off a mighty upset, defeating the table-topping Rats by 15-points at their home in Ararat, 13.8 (86) to 10.11 (71).
The win was set up by a barnstorming second quarter, where the visitors restricted the Rats to just one goal, while kicking four of their own.
Veteran Rhona Conboy (four goals) was Horsham's best on ground, with excellent contributions from Cullen Williams and rising stars Matt Wynne and Brody Pope.
Jordan Cox (four goals), Cody Lindsay and Liam Cavanagh toiled hard all day for Ararat, but were unable to overcome the Demons in their own backyard.
Minyip-Murtoa surived a scare at Central Park, defeating Stawell by a solitary point in a 9.10 (64) to 9.9 (63) thriller.
Stawell lead at half-time, but the Burras kicked four goals to two in the third to remain in the hunt, setting up a tense finish.
Mitch Johns (four goals), Jake Ballagh and young gun Oscar Gawith were the Burras' best, with Stawell's peformance being lead by Tom Eckel, Jarrod Stafford and Jackson Dark, while Mitch Thorp booted four goals for the home side.
Elsewhere, Warrack umped the Saints early, on their way to an impressive 44-point win, 14.11 (95) to 7.9 (51).
The Eagles kicked five goals to none in the first term and five goals to one in the last to enjoy a big win.
Ryan Mckenzie (seven goals), Jake O'Donnell and Riley Morrow were the pick of the Eagles, while Will Brennan, Angus Martin and Gage Wright were the Saints' best, with Mitch Martin contributing four goals.
The Southern Mallee Giants continued their impressive run of form with a 105-point win over Nhill at Hopetoun, 17.11 (113) to 1.2 (8).
The Giants controlled the game from the opening bounce, restricting the visitors to just one goal.
Riley Cook, Coleman Schache and Ben Webster (six goals) dominated for the home side, while skipper Liam Albrecht combined with Jarryd and Lucas Dahlenburg to give the Tigers some bite.
In the netball, Horsham have continued their unbeaten run with a convincing 13-point win over finals fancy Ararat.
Horsham slotted 20 points to 9 in the first quarter, before holding on to win 58-45.
Georgia Hiscock and Grace Manserra were named Horsham's best, while Racquel Scott and Tayla Borrelli fought hard for Ararat.
Imogen Worthy found the net 29 times for the Demons, while Laney McLoughlan scored 31 points for the home side.
The Saints have strengthend their hold on second place with a commanding 20-point win over Warrack at ANZAC Park.
The Saints led at every change to notch the 48-28 victory.
Larnie Hobbs and Ash Grace were impressive for the visitors, while young star Jorja Clode slotted 29 goals.
Eilish Flagg and Emma Koschitzke put in a great effort for the Eagles, with Nicola Clyne scoring 24 goals.
Minyip-Murtoa saw off a valiant effort from Stawell, emerging from Central Park 5-point victors, 49-44.
Lucy Brand (27 points) and Faith McKenzie starred for the 2019 premiers, while Tessa O'Callaghan and Madi Taylor were Stawell's best, with shooter Zanaiya Bergen scoring 33.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
