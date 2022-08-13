The Wimmera Mail-Times

Demons knock off Rats, Burras survive scare | WFNL R17 summary

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated August 14 2022 - 1:47am, first published August 13 2022 - 9:00am
Ararat's Cody Lindsay battles in the ruck with Rhys Barber.

Horsham have pulled off a mighty upset, defeating the table-topping Rats by 15-points at their home in Ararat, 13.8 (86) to 10.11 (71).

