Kangaroos can get foot and mouth along with other native species

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
August 15 2022 - 7:00am
Native animals can get FMD but risk of spread tiny

Kangaroos and other native animals can catch foot and mouth disease, but are extremely unlikely to play any role in an outbreak, according to the scientific literature.

