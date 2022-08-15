Nominations are now open for the 2022 Victorian Disability Sport and Recreation Awards.
The awards are a celebration of the achievements of sportspeople with disabilities, the coaches, organisations, officials and volunteers who support them and the inclusive sport across Victoria.
Disability Sport and Recreation executive officer Richard Amon said it was vital promote inclusive sports in Victoria.
"As the awareness around inclusive sport and recreation grows, so too does the number of programs and initiatives supporting Victorians with disability to get active," he said
"Our sector is made up of many humble people, who quietly go about volunteering, coaching and supporting people with disability so they can live healthy, active lives.
"Together, these individuals, organisations and clubs are making tremendous, positive change in the lives of people with disability."
Honours include the Kevin Coombs Lifetime Achievement Award, named after Australia's first Paralympian Kevin Coombs OAM, as well as sportsperson of the year and the Marg Angel junior sportsperson of the year award.
Off the field, the awards also recognise the work of administrators, coaches, volunteers and facilities.
More information is available on the Disability Sport and Recreation website, dsr.org.au/vdsr-awards.
