2022 Victorian Disability Sport and Recreation Awards now open

Updated August 16 2022 - 5:53am, first published August 15 2022 - 10:00pm
Disability Sport & Recreation executive officer Richard Amon said it was vital promote inclusive sports in Victoria.

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Victorian Disability Sport and Recreation Awards.

