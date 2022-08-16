The Wimmera Mail-Times

Water sports generate more than half a million dollars in the Wimmera

August 16 2022 - 8:00am
A new report has shown Horsham and Jeparit fishing contests and a barefoot water-ski tournament at Dimboola earlier this year collectively generated $832,783 in economic activity. Picture: MATT CURRILL

A new report has shown Horsham and Jeparit fishing contests and a barefoot water-ski tournament at Dimboola earlier this year collectively generated $832,783 in economic activity.

