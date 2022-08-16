A new report has shown Horsham and Jeparit fishing contests and a barefoot water-ski tournament at Dimboola earlier this year collectively generated $832,783 in economic activity.
The six-year analysis of the economic contribution of the three Wimmera River events in 2022 is part of an ongoing broader assessment of how weirs, lakes and rivers contribute to the economic and social integrity of the regional economy.
Advertisement
The Economic Value: Selected Wimmera River Events 2022 study showed, based on supply and demand of goods and services, Horsham Fishing Contest, with 1031 competitors as part of an estimated 1753 attendees, generated $542,000 for the region.
The three-day Peter Taylor Barefoot Water Ski Tournament and Night Jump, 2200 attendees, generated $185,051 and the Jeparit Fishing Contest, 648 attendees, $105,616.
Wimmera Development Association program manager Mark Fletcher said the reports, conducted with Wimmera Catchment Management Authority, showed how important water sports were in the region.
''These reports continue to show the considerable contribution that the recreational and environmental water sites make to the region," he said.
"It cannot be underestimated, the significant impact of these sites and events make to the region's economy and the flow on mental health and wellbeing of our communities post COVID."
Read More:
Wimmera Catchment Management Authority chief executive David Brennan said the study showed the value of an integrated approach to managing "critically" important environmental assets.
"We work to maintain healthy rivers and streams, often through the complexities associated with limited access to precious water during a series of dry years," he said.
"What's important is that this is as much about looking after people, communities and livability as it is about protecting and improving aquatic and riverine ecosystems.
"Environmental health works hand in glove with socio-economic vibrancy. There is no better example of this than in the Wimmera."
For more information on the report people can visit: wda.org.au.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.