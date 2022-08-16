Anticipation is building, as the first finals in the HDFNL since 2019 inch closer and closer.
Elimination finals are do or die, so which teams will sink or swim?
In the senior football, 2019 premiers Harrow-Balmoral landed in third, and will face a hungry side in the sixth-placed Swifts at Edenhope on Saturday.
Jeparit-Rainbow and Edenhope-Apsley gear up for the second elimination final at Natimuk on Sunday; just ten points seperated the two sides in round 13.
Minor premiers Rupanyup and second-placed Kalkee have earned a week off, and will play each other the following week.
In the A Grade Netball, third-placed Edenhope-Apsley host sixth-placed Kaniva-Leeor in a western derby of sorts in the first elimination final, after the Cougars defeated Harrow-Balmoral to snatch the last finals berth.
Fourth-placed Noradjuha-Quantong face fifth-placed Jeparit-Rainbow at Natimuk on Sunday, in what should be a spicy match - the Storm defeated the Bombers by a point in their last encounter.
Table-topping Kalkee and 2019 premiers Laharum have earned a break, before being back in action for the semi-finals.
Football
Netball
Football
Netball
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
