What's on in the Wimmera and Grampians

August 20
Horsham
The Wimmera poultry club will be hosting its annual championship show at The Horsham Show Grounds. The birds will be on show from 10am-2pm. This event will have over 200 birds on display and an array of prizes on offer. Tickets for the show will cost $10 for adults, $5 juniors and $20 families. For more information people can visit: vpfa.com.au or call: 0412 002 266.
August 27
Great Western
Wanderlust Glamping will host a glamping event at 36 Cemetery Rd, Great Western that will begin at 2pm. A tent is suitable for two to four people. People interested in learning more about the event can visit: wanderlustglamping.com.au/contact-bookings/.
August 27
Kaniva
The Commercial Hotel will host a Hypnotic Comedy show at 7.30pm. Come for a night where you will see amazing volunteers demonstrate the power of their unconscious mind in displays of hilarity and mayhem.
August 31
Horsham
The Horsham Harness Racing Club invites the community to its latest race meet at the Horsham Racing Centre from 1pm. Free entry. Enjoy an afternoon with friends at The Trots, no matter the weather.
September 17
Pigeon Ponds
Todd Cook, with his new band the Rufous Whistlers, are launching their new EP at the Pigeon Ponds Hall. Expect a night of songs with meaning, harmonies and good times. Doors open at 7.30pm.
September 23
Halls Gap
Patrons will have the chance to buy and view numerous items such as baked goods, clothing, soaps and candles at a Halls Gap market at The Peaks Precinct from 5-8pm.
September 25
Horsham
Horsham Agricultural Show is slated to take place on September 24-25, bringing smiling faces to the Horsham Showgrounds for an action packed weekend for the whole family.
