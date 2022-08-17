What's on in the Wimmera and Grampians

The Wimmera poultry club will be hosting its annual championship show at The Horsham Show Grounds. The birds will be on show from 10am-2pm. This event will have over 200 birds on display and an array of prizes on offer. Tickets for the show will cost $10 for adults, $5 juniors and $20 families. For more information people can visit: vpfa.com.au or call: 0412 002 266.

