There's only a handful of sleeps to go until winter is behind us and we can rejoice in the magic and wonders of spring.
Inspired by the new bursts of colour that accompany the new season, this edition of Out & About is jam-packed with ideas of where to go and what to do in this beautiful part of Victoria.
We look at the festivals and celebrations happening in Kaniva, Rupanyup, Murtoa and Nhill, and tempt you with a gin-making workshop in the Pyrenees Ranges.
Check out the major retrospective exhibition of stained glass artist John Orval is hosted by Hamilton Art Gallery, and discover the hidden gems in West Wimmera.
Write down the dates of the local agricultural shows in your calendar so you don't miss your favourite and remember to take this edition of the magazine on your journey. Happy travels!
Click here to read Out & About online.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
