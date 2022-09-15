The 2022 edition of Your Home magazine is out now

The 2022 edition of Your Home magazine is designed to inspire with building, renovating and design ideas for your dream home.
This issue includes advice on preparing your home for the rest of spring (inside and out), the design trends dominating our backyards, how to future-proof your kitchen and the colours tipped to trend next year.
This edition of Your Home also includes stories on the step not to miss when selling your home preparing for moving day and how to know if solar is right for you.
Finally, why not embrace some DYI this long weekend and create a spool table. All the instructions and more are in this edition of Your Home. Click here to read the magazine online.
