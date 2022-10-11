Remember when... the Wimmera flooded in 2011? | PHOTOS

WITH more rain forecast, warnings are in place the region could experience similar flooding to 2011.
A WEATHER event described as a "rain bomb" is predicted to hit western Victoria on Wednesday and continue to batter the region until Friday.
It comes after the region was smashed with heavy rain in the first week of October - the second week's outlook looking just as ominous.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
