Parkrun proves popular | Wimmera & Grampians Seniors Magazine 2022

Wayne Street says participating in his local parkrun is always a great start to his weekend.
He said whether he was running, walking or volunteering, he always felt energised afterwards.
Wayne, whose home parkrun is the Wimmera River in Horsham, has taken part in the community event for the past three and a half years.
"The parkrun's welcoming atmosphere is so consistent," he said.
"The format, people, supportiveness, enthusiasm and inclusiveness are all fantastic."
Wayne, who participates in the 65-69 age group, has tallied up 61 parkruns and 22 volunteer credits to date.
So when he's not doing the parkrun, he said he was happy to share the workload and volunteer.
"Parkrun is free and volunteers are critical to its continuation," he said.
"The volunteering jobs are not particularly onerous.
"In fact, spending time encouraging the runners and talking with the other volunteers is almost as much fun as doing the run."
Wayne said he had met lots of people who are now friends and have encouraged existing friends to join parkrun over the past few years.
Kay Eyles, who also participates in the 65-69 age group has clocked up 80 parkruns and 18 volunteer credits.
"I am a runner and got involved through some running buddies from Gisborne and just love the opportunity to do a 5km run each Saturday morning and catch up for a coffee or breakfast afterwards," Kay said.
"It is very social with everyone from people aiming for personal bests and winning to walkers, walkers with dogs, parents with pushers and all age groups.
"Everyone is so friendly and happy that they are out and about enjoying the exercise - we have lots of laughs too."
Kay said as as parkrun is free, she also likes to help out and share the jobs around.
"Volunteers have just as much fun as the participant," she said.
"Tailwalkers and marshalls get to walk the course anyway picking up direction cones/signs and having a chat."
Click here to read the entire magazine online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.