The Wimmera Mail-Times

Birchip Cropping Group hosts safely recovering machinery field day

November 2 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior manager of research and extension Kelly Angel said health and safety will play a large role in the day. Picture file

Birchip Cropping Group will host a free safely recovering machinery field day on November 4, Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.